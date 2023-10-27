Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 383,838 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,910,879 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 383,838 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $138,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 728.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT opened at $63.99 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $78.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day moving average of $68.25.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $198.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.43 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $67,300.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,211.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $65,920.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,515,774.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $67,300.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,211.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,972 shares of company stock worth $1,378,981 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

