Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 16,301 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,221,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,301 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $127,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $73.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.34. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.42 and a 52 week high of $140.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.14. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $124.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.78.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Articles

