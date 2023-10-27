Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 19,000 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.16% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $147,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG opened at $92.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.86. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

