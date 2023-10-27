Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK opened at $198.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.95. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.04 and a 1-year high of $240.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.