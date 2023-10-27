NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 410 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTXN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,062,000 after buying an additional 500,913 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the first quarter valued at about $13,504,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the first quarter valued at about $13,302,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 121,327.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 243,868 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,644,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FTXN stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average of $27.71. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $31.77.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.1804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

