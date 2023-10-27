Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,292 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $158,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,019,000 after acquiring an additional 165,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,170,630,000 after buying an additional 113,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gartner by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,072,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,811,000 after buying an additional 69,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.71.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $329.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $348.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.23. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $291.30 and a one year high of $377.88.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,678,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,987. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

