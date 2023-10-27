Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 3,633,260 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,115,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,633,260 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $171,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,040,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 42,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 11.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVE shares. Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CVE opened at $19.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

