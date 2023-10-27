4,946,361 Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,946,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,770,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BIP stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.24 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.28). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 463.64%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

