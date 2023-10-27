American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Raised by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

NYSE AWK opened at $118.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.08.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

