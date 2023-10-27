Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $173.77 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,062,817 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,623 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.18% of TJX Companies worth $173,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $87.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.93 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

