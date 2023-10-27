Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Holdings Increased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 919,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,032 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $191,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after purchasing an additional 66,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after buying an additional 653,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,729,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,636,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,407,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,968,000 after buying an additional 36,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL opened at $175.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.06 and a 200-day moving average of $200.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.90 and a 12-month high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

