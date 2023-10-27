Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

VCR opened at $247.89 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $213.73 and a one year high of $297.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.