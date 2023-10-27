NewSquare Capital LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1,446.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,983,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,746,000 after buying an additional 35,169 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,158,000 after buying an additional 345,251 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,445,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,413,000 after buying an additional 12,277 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $53.71.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

