Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,278,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,261 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Frontdoor worth $168,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Frontdoor by 25.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Frontdoor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,096,000 after purchasing an additional 249,371 shares in the last quarter.

In other Frontdoor news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 1,743 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $57,065.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $29.31 on Friday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.44.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.32. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 187.58%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.20 million. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTDR. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Frontdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Frontdoor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Frontdoor from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

