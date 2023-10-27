BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,945 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 133.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Up 2.9 %

BKR stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.69. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.50. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at $20,936,899.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at $20,936,899.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $351,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,500.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,925. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.