AMG National Trust Bank Has $760,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.65. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

