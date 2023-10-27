Wealth Alliance Sells 165 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Wealth Alliance reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,685,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,057,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 298,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,198,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

VAW stock opened at $163.81 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $189.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.63.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

