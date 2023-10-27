BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 26,332 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,332 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $193.69 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $183.24 and a 1 year high of $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.40. The company has a market cap of $143.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

