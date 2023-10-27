NewSquare Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 292.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $154.73 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $149.74 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $288.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC increased their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.11.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

