Signaturefd LLC Buys 117 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after acquiring an additional 206,035 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 284,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares during the period. Finally, Mayport LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 20,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $151.20 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.63. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

