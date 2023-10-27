Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $2,070.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,330.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.33.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,806.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,875.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,955.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,185 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.