General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

Get General Motors alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GM

General Motors Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $28.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 15.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in General Motors by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 376,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 144,419 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in General Motors by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 194,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,347 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.