AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.70-11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.11. AbbVie also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.19-11.23 EPS.

AbbVie stock opened at $145.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $256.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.24. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.25.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% during the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Run Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

