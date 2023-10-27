SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Upgraded by Northland Securities to “Outperform”

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $177.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $175.00. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPSC. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $155.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.54 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.90. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $116.58 and a one year high of $196.39.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $130.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 33.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,085,000 after buying an additional 21,119 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 62.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,863,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

