USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $900-920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $930.04 million.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Up 1.6 %

USNA stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.12.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at USANA Health Sciences

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $71,582.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,191.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $59,371.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,719.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,080 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $71,582.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,607 shares in the company, valued at $504,191.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,749 shares of company stock valued at $504,725 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth about $47,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 71.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 104.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

