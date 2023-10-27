OFG Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. OFG Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.
OFG stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $34.30.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1,956.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 170,034 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OFG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.
