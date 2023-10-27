OFG Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. OFG Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

OFG Bancorp Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $29.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.20. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on OFG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $1,655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,521,726.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 50,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $1,655,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,521,726.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 8,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $289,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,181 shares of company stock worth $3,487,811. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1,956.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170,034 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

