Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) traded up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.36. 35,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 135,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Golden Heaven Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99.

Golden Heaven Group Company Profile

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. It operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities.

