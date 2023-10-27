Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) traded up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.36. 35,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 135,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.
Golden Heaven Group Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99.
Golden Heaven Group Company Profile
Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. It operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Heaven Group
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Mobileye shines in Q3 earnings, bolstered by strong China demand
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Top defense stocks fly bull flags with higher prices in sight
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Watch for bears as S&P 500 slices 200-day line
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Heaven Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Heaven Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.