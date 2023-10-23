Nemes Rush Group LLC Buys New Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in Amgen by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $278.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.70 and its 200 day moving average is $244.22. The firm has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.26 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.