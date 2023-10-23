Nemes Rush Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,247 The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,247 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 109.2% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,063. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $7,485,023. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Edward Jones lowered The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.05.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI opened at $306.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.59 and a 200-day moving average of $275.51. The stock has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

