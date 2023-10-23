Nemes Rush Group LLC Invests $242,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENPH

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

ENPH opened at $98.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.60 and its 200-day moving average is $155.57. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $97.27 and a one year high of $339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.