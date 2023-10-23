Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,452,302 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,960,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 658 shares of company stock valued at $348,595 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $537.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $534.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $244.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $574.40.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.