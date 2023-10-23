Aire Advisors LLC Sells 45 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Aire Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.95.

NYSE CAT opened at $247.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.45 and a 12 month high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $126.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total value of $2,078,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,503 shares of company stock worth $13,631,970. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

