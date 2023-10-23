Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Acquires 400 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group makes up about 1.7% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after buying an additional 39,345,041 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,597,000 after purchasing an additional 804,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $963,542,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $7,485,023. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $306.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.59 and its 200-day moving average is $275.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

