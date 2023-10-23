Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 11,500 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $18,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 65,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $386,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 107,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,012,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $1,887,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $224.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.76 and a 1 year high of $264.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.42 and a 200-day moving average of $238.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

