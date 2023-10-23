Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 96,000 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021,544 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 96,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $42,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 40,657 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $177.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.43. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.