Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 1.4% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $91.02. 1,592,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,973. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

