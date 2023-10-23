iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 16,019.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,161 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,421,040,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.31. 1,371,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,486,619. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2389 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

