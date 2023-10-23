Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Buys 5,788 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 123.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,993. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.69.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

