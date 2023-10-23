Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Grows Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Citigroup by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,359,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,441,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.84. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

