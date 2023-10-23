Factorial Partners LLC Has $135,000 Stock Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Factorial Partners LLC cut its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHRT. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the first quarter valued at $7,571,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,686,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,529 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 147.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,714,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,489,000 after acquiring an additional 956,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $4,172,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 58,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $201,171.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,066,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,274.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on IHRT. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $3.50 to $2.90 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.23.

iHeartMedia Stock Up 2.0 %

IHRT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,927. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($5.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($5.79). The company had revenue of $920.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.98 million. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 296.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

