Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $20,321,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 29,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,138. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.48. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.