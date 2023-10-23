Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Buys 31,563 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,563 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 9.4% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. owned 0.55% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $17,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,054 shares. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

