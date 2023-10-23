Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $14,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,708,000 after buying an additional 226,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,348,000 after buying an additional 25,160 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IWV traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $241.10. 38,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,567. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.56 and a fifty-two week high of $264.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.09.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.