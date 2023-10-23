Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE) Shares Bought by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 15,202 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVSE stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.69. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,323. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $52.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $50.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

