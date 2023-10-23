3,900 Shares in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Purchased by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Century Communities by 121.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 584.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Century Communities by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:CCS traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.05. The company had a trading volume of 36,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.81. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $82.70.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.64. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $818.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Century Communities

Century Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.