Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Sells 14,104 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,104 shares during the quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,321,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 887,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,131.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 718,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after purchasing an additional 659,723 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 592,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,216,000 after buying an additional 214,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 439,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,927,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFNM stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.32. 107,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,203. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.43. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $48.72.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.