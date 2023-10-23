Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Has $121,000 Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,522 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 149,246,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146,463 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,100,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,862,000 after acquiring an additional 547,609 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,137,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,193 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth $45,993,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SAN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.61. 1,561,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,834,214. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0852 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Banco Santander Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

Recommended Stories

