Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Has $300,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.33. 2,990,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,117,582. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.41. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $71.49 and a one year high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

