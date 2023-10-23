ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,335 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.45.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of COP stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.21 and its 200 day moving average is $110.67. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

